Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,821,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,768,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.38 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

