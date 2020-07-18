Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

