Telemus Capital LLC Buys 14,905 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

