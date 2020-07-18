Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.