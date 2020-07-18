Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

