Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $238.57 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $247.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock worth $106,158,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

