Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

