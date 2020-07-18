Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NIE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

