Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $360.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.75.

TDY opened at $326.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.43.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

