Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tecogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TGEN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

