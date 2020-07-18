TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch Sells 60,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $1,933,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,130,004.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $33.62 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $925.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 116,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

