TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is currently benefiting from strong momentum across interventional applications. This is driving the company’s growth in medical field. Further, solid momentum in defense market remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s expanding content in engineered solutions is another positive. Also, its global manufacturing strategy and high levels of automation in factories are acting as tailwinds. We believe continued solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives, are likely to aid its performance in the near term. However, slowdown in the global auto-production and inventory destocking remain concerns. Further, supply chain disruptions are likely to be headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.