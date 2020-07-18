Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

