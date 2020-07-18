Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

