Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

TLND opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $113,884 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 763.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

