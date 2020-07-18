Tael Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges including $6.32, $34.91, $24.72 and $13.96. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.01 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.04873805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032065 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

