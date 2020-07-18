T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $108.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

