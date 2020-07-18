T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Sells $21,298,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $105.35 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.