SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $635,861.83 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNX stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.