Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $74.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $720,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,458,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.