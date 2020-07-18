Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Sells $303,551.64 in Stock

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $62.00 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 206,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 41.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

