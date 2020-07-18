Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73.
About Sylvania Platinum
