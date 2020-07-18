Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

