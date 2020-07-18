SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $2.75 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

