SVB Leerink Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $106.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of BPMC opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

