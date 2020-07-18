SVB Leerink Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of KPTI opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

