SVB Leerink Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $370.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $306.53 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 215.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.