Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 8,500 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $51,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

