Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

