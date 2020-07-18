Super Zero (SERO) Price Tops $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

