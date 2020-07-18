SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $193.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

