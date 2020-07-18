Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUM. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Materials by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

