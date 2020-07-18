Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

