Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($16.84).

SZU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €15.30 ($17.19) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Suedzucker stock opened at €15.15 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Suedzucker has a one year low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a one year high of €17.16 ($19.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.29 and a 200 day moving average of €14.07.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

