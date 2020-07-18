Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

SYK stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

