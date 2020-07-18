STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:SXA) Insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine Buys 195,131 Shares

STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:SXA) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine bought 195,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,439.69 ($9,890.20).

STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

About STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

