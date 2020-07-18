STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $21,846.16 and approximately $35.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,161.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.02564536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.83 or 0.02453931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00462099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00744328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00639824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014512 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

