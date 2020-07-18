STPT Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01885794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

