Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.2533784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

