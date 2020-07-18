Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 859 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $700.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

