Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ball Call Options (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 call options.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

