Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,890 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 304 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark increased their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS opened at $35.77 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

