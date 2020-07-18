Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $1,053,600.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SFIX opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.