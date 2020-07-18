Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.14. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 553,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

