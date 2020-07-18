Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

