Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 7,491 Shares

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 7,491 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,286.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

STXS stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Stereotaxis Inc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 860.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

