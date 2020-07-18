State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

Get State Street alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.