Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.