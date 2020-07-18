Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of SGU opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.36. Star Group has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $543.06 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Donovan bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,670.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $92,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

