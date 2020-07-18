Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.05).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA stock opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.06. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Also, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders have acquired a total of 104,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,711,556 in the last quarter.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.