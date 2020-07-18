Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

